City council to hear update on small business growth

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Small businesses will be at the center of tonight's city council meeting.

The Champaign City Council will hear an update from the Small Business Development Center.

Since 2015 the city has given the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation annual funding of about $115,000 dollars. Some of that money goes to the Small Business Development Center.

They say they continue to grow in Champaign and are important to the community.

"We see more than 200 clients, even new clients each year," Don Elmore, Director of the Small Business Development Center. "We give them access to free business advising services, help them network with other resources like attorneys, accountants, marketing advisers. So yeah, I think we play an important role."

The council meeting is Tuesday at 7 pm.