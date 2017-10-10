OfficeMax in Springfield closing next month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Another business has announced it will be closing a store in central Illinois.

According to Julianne Embry, Senior Manager of Public Relations at Office Depot, the OfficeMax store located at 2951 West Iles Avenue in Springfield will close on November 18, 2017. In a release, Embry says the closure is part of three-year plan designed to help Office Depot, Inc. optimize its store footprint. About 300 stores will be closed as part of this plan, which began in 2016.

Embry adds that Office Depot, Inc. will continue to serve its customers at Office Depot, located at 3129 Veterans Parkway in Springfield.

