City plans to build fire house on West Mound Road

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - The City of Decatur is planning to build a new fire house at 350 West Mound Road. The City Manager, Tim Gleason, tells WAND News the new facility is part of the "fire facility project," in efforts to replace and relocate stations.

The proposed fire house would be built on the northeast corner of West Mound Road and Greenridge Drive. The city manager says the new fire house would replace fire station 5 on East Christine Drive, near Brettwood Village.

Currently, a home sits in this location. Gleason says the city has executed the option to purchase and the homeowner is aware.

The decision to build on West Mound road was driven by the best coverage location, where firefighters could access the most area quickly.

In order for the firehouse to be a reality, the city has to follow several steps. The first step is a notice to the public of the cities intentions. On Wednesday, October 11th, the city is holding a public meeting at Mound Chapel Church from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Fire Chief Jeff Abbott and Assistant City Manager, Billy Tyus, will be there to present and answer any questions for residents.

The second step of the process is to present the plan to the planning commission. The final step would be for Decatur City Council to approve the build since it would require a zoning change.

The city is hoping to have the process finished and approved by the end of November.