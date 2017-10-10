American Business Club donates thousands to Springfield charities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The American Business Club of Springfield has awarded Springfield-area charities more than $90,000 in grants.

Officials say the checks were awarded Tuesday morning at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. More than 50 charities, church youth groups, school booster programs, civic clubs, and more received a check.

American Business Club of Springfield President Matt Waldhoff says, "The American Business Club has a long history of supporting local charities in Springfield. The Illinois State Fair serves as a vehicle to allow our organization give back to others and make a difference in our community."

The money was raised through the club's work at the Illinois State Fair this year, by managing admissions and parking.

