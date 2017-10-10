Gasoline spill on IL-54 in Iroquois County

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency says a crash on Illinois Route 54 resulted in gasoline hauled by a truck-tractor semi-trailer being spilled.

EMA officials say the gasoline was spilled as a result of a single-vehicle crash involving the truck-tractor semi-trailer on IL-54, between Thawville and Onarga. Officials add that the driver was hospitalized as a result.

Fire departments from Onarga, Ashkum, Chebanse, Danforth, Gilman, and Thawville, as well as support from Iroquois Memorial Hospital EMS, MABAS Division 7, the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation, Ameren Illinois, and the trucking company have dispatched to the scene of the crash and spill.

The investigation into this crash and spill is ongoing.