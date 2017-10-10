Chicken dinner fundraiser for CASA

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of people came to the Macon County Courthouse on Tuesday to enjoy a chicken dinner for a good cause.

Officials say the dinners were sold from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit Macon County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), which helps provide abused or neglected children with safe and healthy environments in permanent homes.

CASA officials say they have already received more than 200 petitions this year, and that the organization could see a nearly 50 percent increase of children in the foster care system this year.

For more information about Macon County CASA, click here.