Springfield City Council could discuss TIF fund during meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield City Council members could discuss how tax increment financing (TIF) funds will be used on the city's far east side Tuesday night.

Officials say council members could discuss the use of the district's TIF funds to update properties on the city's far east side.  Additionally, discussions could be had about offering incentives to police, firefighters, and other first responders to decide to build homes in that district.

