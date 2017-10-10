Decatur police make arrest in recent burglaries

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a man arrested in connection with a burglary at JD Byrider earlier this month is also facing charges related to burglaries at Morgan Distributing.

Decatur police say they were contacted by Morgan Distributing officials in regards to two burglaries that happened on October 1 at 5:45 p.m. and October 2 at 6:20 a.m. According to police sworn statements, surveillance cameras at Morgan Distributing recorded a white male outside and inside the business after it was closed, and that the same male was seen breaking into desk drawers and a vending machine inside the business.

Morgan Distributing officials say about $850 in cash, two credit cards, and $15 in change from the vending machine were taken. Additionally, officials say they discovered a broken door window on the south side of the building, and that the suspect could reach through the broken window and unlock the door.

Decatur police say on October 3, 2017, Nathan McClure, 30, was arrested for burglarizing JD Byrider, located in the 2100 block of East Pershing Road. Investigators say since both businesses were a short distance from each other, they compared the surveillance images to photos of McClure, which police say revealed a match.

McClure is facing burglary charges in connection with these incidents. The investigation into both burglaries is ongoing.