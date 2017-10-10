Second Decatur CherryBerry location reportedly closing

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Another Decatur business will reportedly shut its doors for the final time later this month.

An employee at CherryBerry's Oakland Avenue location tells WAND-TV that the location will shut down.  However, the employee was unable to give an exact date, instead saying they believe it will close by the end of the month.

WAND-TV reached out to CherryBerry Tuesday night, but has not yet received comment regarding this reported closure.

The CherryBerry location in Overlook Adventure Park closed earlier this month.

