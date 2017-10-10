Second Decatur CherryBerry location reportedly closing

Second Decatur CherryBerry location reportedly closingPosted: Updated:
ISP finds 6 pounds of heroin during traffic stop
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say six pounds of heroin was seized during a traffic stop on Sunday.
Anti-bullying bracelets cause backlash
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mandy Pauley is a mom, who's fed up with the bullying.
Mattress catches fire in apartment building
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A fire is under investigation after a mattress caught fire on Tuesday morning.
Juvenile stabbed to death at Jaycee Park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A juvenile is dead after police say he was stabbed on Sunday evening.
City plans to build fire house on West Mound Road
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - The City of Decatur is planning to build a new fire house at 350 West Mound Road. The City Manager, Tim Gleason, tells WAND News the new facility is part of the "fire facility project," in efforts to replace and relocate stations.
Historic hotel gets tenants
The historic Magill House building will soon have two tenants, according to a historical preservation group
Police: Man threatens to be the next Vegas shooter causing Decatur standoff
Decatur Police were called the the 30 block of Greenridge Drive just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday for a man believed to be suicidal and claiming to be the next Las Vegas shooter.
Vehicle crashes into Chatham Jimmy John's
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Chatham Police Department says a vehicle crashed into a Jimmy John's restaurant Monday afternoon.
Police: Gambling game prompts shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a suspect following a shooting on Sunday night.
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
