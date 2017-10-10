Family Reading Night at Sangamon Valley High School

NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) - Families and teachers came together for Family Reading Night at Sangamon Valley High School.

Attendees were able to spend time with a storyteller, visit a petting zoo, and check out Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math projects.  Family Reading Night organizers say the focus of the event was to showcase the importance of reading as a skill.

Reading teacher Kim Quinlan says, "Talking about weather-related activities, anything that deal with reading, how jobs are important, reading is important for each job."

For more information about events held at Sangamon Valley High School, click here.

