Two arrested for Park City home invasion and attempted murder

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Decatur Police have made two arrests for a home invasion that left a 52-year old woman shot multiple times.

Decatur Police arrested 19-year old Damon L. Davis and 18-year old Mikayla M. Melton for two home invasions on September 20th in Park City including the home invasion where shots were fired.

The 52-year old woman shot in the home invasion survived her injuries.

The suspects were arrested on October 10th, Melton and Davis are preliminarily charged with Attempted Murder and Home Invasion. Davis also is facing charges for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle in an unrelated case.

Police tell WAND News the investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests may be possible.