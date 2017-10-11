Sale possible for struggling nursing home

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign County leaders may be close to selling a nursing home that needs financial help.

A Tuesday vote by the county board gave a 10-7 approval to a release for sale proposal requests involving the Champaign County Nursing Home, according to WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette. That vote isn’t final, however, as four Democrats were missing from the meeting. A new vote will be taken at the board's regular meeting later in October.

All nine Republicans on the board voted for the release, but only one of the eight Democrats on hand approved it.

Those who approved the sale proposal plan say they’re interested in finding out if the home even has a market for sale. It has struggled to stay in good financial standing in 2017, as it owes millions to the Champaign County government and vendors.

The 2018 county budget will be approved later this year. Some Democrats want a full year of funding included in that agreement, while Republicans on the council seem to favor a six-month plan because of plans to sell the home, according to the newspaper.

A new owner would replace SAK Management Services, which is currently in charge of the facility.