Hickory Point Mall closing on Thanksgiving for second year

FORSYTH, Ill (WAND) - CBL & Associate Properties, owner of Hickory Point Mall, announced the shopping center will be closed again this year for Thanksgiving Day.

The store will close for the holiday but will reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday, November 24th. Department stores with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open their stores on Thursday.

“It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day,” said Stephen Lebovitz, President and CEO, CBL Properties

Last year was the first year the Hickory Point Mall closed for Thanksgiving.

"The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive,” said Lebovitz.

Those with questions should check the Hickory Point Mall website for more information