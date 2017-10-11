Murder suspect accused of tricking man pleads not guilty

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of helping cause a murder has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Ryan Waters, 20, is accused of helping 27-year-old Jason White in the death of 22-year-old Zachary Hubbartt. Police found Hubbartt's body in a house in the 1200 block of East Condit Street. Waters faces four first-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors say Waters and White worked together to trick Hubbartt into thinking he could buy marijuana from them on Aug. 27. Waters is accused of acting like he had the drugs to sell, leading to the moment of the crime. White is accused of shooting Hubbartt several times.

White is a former manager of a Decatur IHOP restaurant. He's accused of firing a handgun during an argument in the restaurant on April 9. That crime is a separate case.

White joined Waters in entering a not guilty plea in the murder case. Waters has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Nov. 20.