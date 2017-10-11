Police: U of I student touched other students

Posted:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – University of Illinois officials have issued a new warning about sexual crimes.

U of I police say a student inappropriately touched three other students at different times and in different places on campus. Officers say it happened twice at a school residence hall. A Campus Security Authority official told police about the problem Wednesday morning.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is providing resources to assist those involved in this incident and will continue to take actions to maintain the safety and security of the campus community,” the school said in a statement.

Campus police are asking people to stay alert for situations that raise safety concerns. Students and staff are asked to report crimes they see and intervene when safe. The warning also reminds people that consent is required for consensual sex.

