Possible law change to address women's poverty

Posted:

CHICAGO (WAND) – Illinois lawmakers are taking steps to help women in poverty.

A Wednesday meeting in Chicago took a close look at issues facing women who are at or below the poverty line in the state. Lawmakers examined poverty rates among women. They’re considering a new policy to combat the problem.

Rep. Litesa Wallace says she’s dealt with similar problems in her own past and can relate to a need for change.

"We have structures, barriers and obstacles in place that often not only impact people's ability to earn and to get out of the cycle of poverty, but those policies also have a negative impact based on gender,” Wallace said.

Wallace says one in seven women in Illinois live in poverty. She also says people who live in poverty are more likely to personally experience violent crime. 

