IDOT asking for public input on rest areas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is asking for the public's opinion in developing plans on how to use rest areas placed along highways.

IDOT officials say the 20-question survey may be found online, at select rest areas, or can be mailed to you. The survey will ask how travelers currently use Illinois rest areas, how important certain features are to them, their total level of satisfaction, and more.

IDOT Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says, "Many of our rest areas have reached a point where it's time to evaluate their future. The feedback this survey provides us will be incredibly valuable. We hope as many people as possible participate so our rest areas can better reflect the changing needs of today's travelers."

Illinois currently has 30 rest areas and 11 welcome centers in operation. For more information about the state's rest areas, or to take the survey, click here.