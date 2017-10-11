Convey Health Solutions hosts job fair

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur residents is search of a job were able to apply with Convey Health Solutions during a job fair on Wednesday.

Officials say the job fair was held at the Richland Community College Extension Center in the Fairview Shopping Plaza from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.  Full-time positions with benefits, paid time off, and bonus incentives were up for grabs during this job fair.

Convey Health Solutions has hosted several job fairs similar to this one, with more than 200 people hired as a result.  For more information about Convey Health Solutions, click here.

