FBI asking for help identifying woman in child predator case

FBI asking for help identifying woman in child predator casePosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Two arrested for Park City home invasion and attempted murder
Decatur Police have made two arrests for a home invasion that left a 52-year old woman shot multiple times.
-
Decatur police make arrest in recent burglaries
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a man arrested in connection with a burglary at JD Byrider earlier this month is also facing charges related to burglaries at Morgan Distributing.
-
ISP finds 6 pounds of heroin during traffic stop
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say six pounds of heroin was seized during a traffic stop on Sunday.
-
Second Decatur CherryBerry location reportedly closing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Another Decatur business will reportedly shut its doors for the final time later this month.
-
Murder suspect accused of tricking man pleads not guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of helping cause a murder has pleaded not guilty to the crime.
-
I-TEAM: Locks & dam repair bill in the billions
Alton, Ill (WAND) – They are the backbone of the U.S. economy. Yet, locks and dams on inland waterways are in need of billions of dollars in repairs, replacements and upgrades.
-
Anti-bullying bracelets cause backlash
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mandy Pauley is a mom, who's fed up with the bullying.
-
City plans to build fire house on West Mound Road
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - The City of Decatur is planning to build a new fire house at 350 West Mound Road. The City Manager, Tim Gleason, tells WAND News the new facility is part of the "fire facility project," in efforts to replace and relocate stations.
-
Hickory Point Mall closing on Thanksgiving for second year
CBL & Associate Properties, owner of Hickory Point Mall, announced the shopping center will be closed again this year for Thanksgiving Day.
-
STI reports reach record high
Reports of sexually transmitted infections in the U.S. reached a record high number in 2016, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control this fall.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
I-TEAM: Locks & dam repair bill in the billions
-
Anti-bullying bracelets cause back lash
-
Mattress catches fire in apartment building
-
City plans to build fire house on West Mound Road
-
Juvenile stabbed to death at Jaycee Park
-
Juvenile stabbed to death at Jaycee Park
-
Police: Man threatens to be the next Vegas shooter causing Decatur standoff
-
Vehicle crashes into Chatham Jimmy John's
-
Knockerball Max opens at Hickory Point Mall
-
Overnight Forecast
-
Current Events
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-