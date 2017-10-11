FBI asking for help identifying woman in child predator case

(WAND) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help to stop a woman they say is a child predator.

Authorities say the woman can be seen in a video with a child who is being sexually exploited. The video was obtained during an FBI investigation and authorities later found the images had surfaced elsewhere online. "We know the video has been traded on the Internet and we know this child is a victim who needs our help," ” said Special Agent Susan Romash.

In the video, an adult woman is heard speaking Vietnamese, and at one point her face is shown. “Our hope, is that someone will recognize this individual’s face—or her voice—and come forward with information.” Romash said.

The woman is described as an Asian female, likely between the ages of 25 and 35, with long black hair. She is wearing a white, yellow, blue, and red floral dress. In addition, she could be heard speaking Vietnamese. To hear that video click here.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).