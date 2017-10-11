Coats for Kids drive begins

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Dove, Inc. and WAND-TV have begun their annual Coats of Kids drive.

The drive collects new and gently-used coats for children and families in need.

“Sometimes you see the kids getting off the buses or getting dropped off just with inappropriate coats or coats that are too small … when what they need is a warm winter coat,” said Barb Blakey of Dove, Inc. “That's what we're hoping to do is get those coats into the hands of the families who are really just needing something, needing a little bit of help."

Blakey said they are in particular need of coats that would fit children in grades two through five, although she said they also accept coats for children of other ages and for adults.

The drive runs through November 30.

Donors can drop off coats at these locations:

Participating Cleaners

Classic Cleaner
2474 N. Main

Peerless Cleaners
519 N. Monroe

Pride Cleaners and Launderers
2553 N. Main
1804 E. Eldorado
912 W. Eldorado
2056 Mt. Zion Road
1154 E. Prairie Ave.

Waite's Dry Cleaners and Launderers
1004 S. Main, Decatur
664 W. Eldorado
115 Magnolia, Forsyth

Drop off sites

Decatur Public Library
130 N. Franklin

Decatur Township Offices
1620 S. Taylorville Road

GT Church
500 S. 27th Decatur

Jerger Pediatric Dentistry, P.C.
2101 N. Main, Decatur

Kroger
Brettwood Plaza
South Shores Plaza
Fairview Plaza
Airport Plaza

Land of Lincoln Credit Union
2890 N. Oakland
3130 E. Mound
4850 E Prosperity Place

Longcreek Township
2610 Salem School Road

Regions
2340 Mt. Zion Rd.
350 N. Water
1355 W. King
333 E. Pershing Rd

Richland Community College
#1 College Park, Decatur

Soy Capital Bank and Trust
560 E. Pershing
455 N. Main
4825 US Route 36


St. Teresa High School
2710 N. Water Street

Texas Roadhouse
US 51 North

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More