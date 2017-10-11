Coats for Kids drive begins

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Dove, Inc. and WAND-TV have begun their annual Coats of Kids drive.

The drive collects new and gently-used coats for children and families in need.

“Sometimes you see the kids getting off the buses or getting dropped off just with inappropriate coats or coats that are too small … when what they need is a warm winter coat,” said Barb Blakey of Dove, Inc. “That's what we're hoping to do is get those coats into the hands of the families who are really just needing something, needing a little bit of help."

Blakey said they are in particular need of coats that would fit children in grades two through five, although she said they also accept coats for children of other ages and for adults.

The drive runs through November 30.

Donors can drop off coats at these locations:

Participating Cleaners

Classic Cleaner

2474 N. Main

Peerless Cleaners

519 N. Monroe

Pride Cleaners and Launderers

2553 N. Main

1804 E. Eldorado

912 W. Eldorado

2056 Mt. Zion Road

1154 E. Prairie Ave.

Waite's Dry Cleaners and Launderers

1004 S. Main, Decatur

664 W. Eldorado

115 Magnolia, Forsyth

Drop off sites

Decatur Public Library

130 N. Franklin

Decatur Township Offices

1620 S. Taylorville Road

GT Church

500 S. 27th Decatur



Jerger Pediatric Dentistry, P.C.

2101 N. Main, Decatur

Kroger

Brettwood Plaza

South Shores Plaza

Fairview Plaza

Airport Plaza

Land of Lincoln Credit Union

2890 N. Oakland

3130 E. Mound

4850 E Prosperity Place

Longcreek Township

2610 Salem School Road

Regions

2340 Mt. Zion Rd.

350 N. Water

1355 W. King

333 E. Pershing Rd

Richland Community College

#1 College Park, Decatur

Soy Capital Bank and Trust

560 E. Pershing

455 N. Main

4825 US Route 36



St. Teresa High School

2710 N. Water Street

Texas Roadhouse

US 51 North