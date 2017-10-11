Taylorville man announces run for State Senate

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Chairman of Christian County's Republican Party announced Wednesday he is running for the State Senate seat now held by Senator Andy Manar.

Seth McMillan, a Taylorville teacher and small business owner, announced his plan to run for the state's 48th Senate District to a group of supporters outside the Christian County courthouse.

McMillan called for a better business climate in Illinois and criticized Manar's school funding bill.

"(Manar) wants you to forget his school funding bill this year gave Chicago Public Schools a nearly $500 million bailout at the expense of downstate schools," McMillan said.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, McMillan said his campaign is locally funded.

"Right now, it's all local. It's all grassroots," McMillan said. "I've not had a conversation with the Governor or anyone who is going to bankroll my campaign."