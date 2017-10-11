Ground breaks on new medical campus in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A $95 million dollar project broke ground in Champaign today.

Carle at the Fields is a result of a Carle and Christie Clinic partnership. It will include 150 exam rooms, 8 operative suites, and 16 procedural rooms, as well as medical office buildings.

Officials say same day surgeries currently performed at the Champaign SurgiCenter and Carle Foundation Hospital will happen in the new buildings.

They say it opens up operating room resources for more complex surgeries.

"This has incredible access so we have patients that we serve both locally and throughout he region so to be able to get to a campus from the intersection of two highways is very important," Dr. Matthew Gibb, Assistant Chief Medical Officer at Carle Health.

The project is being paid for by the Carle Foundation with the Christie Clinic leasing space.

It's set to be completed in 2019.