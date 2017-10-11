Springfield City Ornament honoring Lincoln Land Community College

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield has unveiled the design for the 2017 City Ornament.

Officials say this year's ornament commemorates the 50th anniversary of the founding of Lincoln Land Community College. The ornaments may be purchased at Lincoln Land Community College and St. Joseph's Home, with proceeds of the sales benefiting St. Joseph's Home projects.

Organizers say they are working on finding more vendors who would sell the ornament.

