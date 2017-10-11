New Exhibit Planned for African American Museum of Illinois

DECATUR, IL (WAND) - A new exhibit on Liberia is planned for the African American Museum of Illinois in Decatur.

The museum at 235 West Eldorado Street in Decatur has three floors detailing the African American experience from Slavery, to the Civil Rights era. and notable people who made extraordinary achievements despite racial segregation.

An Underground Railroad Exhibit created with the help of Mount Zion High School students is another feature along with an exhibit on Lynching including one that happened to an innocent black man in Downtown Decatur.

Eisenhower High School students are working with students in Liberia via Skype on a clean water project. Consualo Cruz who is a microbiologist and James Nathan are helping with the project.

An exhibit is planned for the Museum in May of next year detailing Liberia's history and deep connection to the United States.