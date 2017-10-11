Shelbyville students welcome anti-bullying speaker

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelbyville School District teamed up with Helping Everyone Respect Others (H.E.R.O.) to host an event featuring anti-bullying speaker Tina Meier.

High school and middle school students heard Meier's strong message about how words can hurt, and taking action against bullying of all types can help. Meier also shared how bullying permanently affected her family, with her teen daughter committing suicide in 2006.

Shelbyville High School Principal Shane Schuricht says, "What we're trying to do is to teach our students to be better individuals. That what they say and what they do does leave a mark and it leave an imprint."

H.E.R.O.'s Shawna Gordon says, "It gets kids actually thinking about their actions and how to respect people more. Really gets them thinking about how their actions can play a big roll in everyone's life."

