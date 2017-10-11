Emergency dental care available at hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – An emergency dental care service will be available for even longer after an expansion.

The clinic, located on the 9th floor of St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, is a partnership between the hospital and Central Counties Health Centers. It’s now open for four days a week instead of a previous setup of two, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, according to WAND-TV’s partners at WTAX Radio.

The station says the clinic is meant to help people who have transportation and potentially insurance issues get care quickly, especially if they have to go to the emergency room for help. It’s covered over 500 people since it opened in Oct. 2016.

An on-site dentist and dental assistant can help with everything from exams to fillings and extractions. CCHC says it can help people with extra treatment if it’s needed at its Cook Street headquarters.

WTAX says interested people can call (217)788-2300 for more information.