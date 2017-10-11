Decatur man arrested for vehicle burglary, criminal damage

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a man arrested in connection with a burglary to a motor vehicle is facing additional charges after an attempted interview with detectives.

Police say officers arrested Robert Sullivan in connection with the burglary Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say officers brought Sullivan to the Decatur Police Department for an interview with detectives.

However, Decatur police say Sullivan began damaging property while in the interview room. As a result, police say Sullivan was transported to and booked into the Macon County Jail.

Sullivan is facing preliminary charges of burglary to a motor vehicle and criminal damage to state supported property.

The investigation is ongoing, and Decatur police say additional charges are possible.