Millikin University breaking ground on expansion in 2018

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University has announced that it will build a new center for theater and dance programs at the institution.

Officials say they will break ground on the new $25 million expansion in 2018.  The new facility will include studios, classrooms, design labs, public spaces, and a convertible theater.

Millikin University President Dr. Patrick White says this new center will help the university's dance and theater programs grow.

Officials say the center is expected to open in fall 2020.

