Coroner identifies victim in deadly Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died after a house fire on Laconwood Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Coroner Jim Allmon says Janet Collins, 68, was pronounced dead at HSHS St. John's Hospital at 4:28 p.m. Allmon says preliminary autopsy results reveal that Collins died from smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say crews were sent to a home in the 100 block of Laconwood Drive at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire. Upon arriving, firefighters began extinguishing the flames, at which time crews pulled Collins from the home.

Firefighters say Collins was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators say they're looking closely at the kitchen of the house as a cause. They're calling the fire accidental, but could not provide specific details about what in the kitchen led to the woman's death.

The investigation into this deadly fire is ongoing.