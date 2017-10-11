Deadly Springfield house fire claims 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department says a woman is dead after a house fire on the city's southeast side Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say crews were sent to a home in the 100 block of Laconwood Drive at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a house fire.  Upon arriving, firefighters began extinguishing the flames, at which time crews pulled a woman from the home.

Firefighters say the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to her injuries.  The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

