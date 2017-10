DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park Foundation has unveiled a new sculpture.

The sculpture will be located at Scovill Sculpture Park, between Scovill Zoo and the Children's Museum of Illinois. Park officials say they hope to raise awareness for artwork from local artists by featuring this sculpture.

The funds for this new addition were supplied by the Howard Buffett Foundation.

