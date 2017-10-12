Hero of the Week: Nokomis stars serve in military

Tune in every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the WAND Sports Hero of the Week! Learn about the athletes in our viewing area who are making an impact on and off the field! This week it's Nokomis seniors Ben Marley and Hunter Arndt, who are serving in the Air Force National Guard in addition to starring on the football field.



NOKOMIS -- It's about enriching a family legacy. A practical way to pay for college. Most of all, a chance to serve their country.



This week's Heroes of the Week have a chance to be heroes in the classic sense, by saving lives through the military.



Linebacker/lineman Ben Marley and lineman Hunter Arndt have both enlisted in the Air Force National Guard -- Marley as a crew chief helping service aircraft through the 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott Air Force Base, Arndt a cable/antenna specialist based out of the 217th Engineering Installation Squadron in Springfield. Their duties will pick up in full when they go to college this coming fall, but their service has already started while they are finishing up at Nokomis.



Both are significant contributors to the Redskin football program, and in fact Marley broke the program's all-time tackling record of 286 and now sits at 297 for his career. The previous record holder? Longtime Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster.



Click the video above to hear about the two players' visions for their military careers plus how their service carries on their families' legacies!