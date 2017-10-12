Police: Implied weapon involved in KFC robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield police say someone robbed a Springfield fast food restaurant.

Officers say a man wearing a brown and cream striped hooded sweatshirt implied he had a gun at a Kentucky Fried Chicken on North 9th St. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 6. Police say the man will face an aggravated robbery charge if caught.

This crime is labeled as the Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week in Sangamon County.

Police are still looking for information to identify the man behind the robbery. Anyone with details should call the Crime Stopper tip line at (217)788-8427.