Pawar leaves governor's race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Democratic candidate Ameya Pawar announced Thursday he is ending his campaign for Governor.

In a Facebook post, Pawar said his campaign does not have the money to continue a statewide campaign.

“Without more resources, the only choices for expanding the campaign to a scope that could earn the nomination were to take on more personal debt or to cut staff,” Pawar wrote. “I have a young family, and we decided not to take on more personal debt right now. As to cutting staff, I simply refuse.”

Pawar, who called for a Roosevelt-style New Deal for Illinois, said his campaign raised $828,000 from 2,526 donors, but said his campaign could not keep up with the increasingly-costly governor’s race.

“For democracy’s sake, I hope we see this as a troubling trend,” Pawar wrote. “I’m sorry for the people who have stood with me that I don’t have the extraordinary wealth or extraordinarily wealthy connections to make up the difference.”