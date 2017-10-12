Ameren helping low-income residents in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Area residents were able to sign up for Ameren bill payment assistance.

Ameren and the Decatur Macon County Opportunities hosted a customer assistance event on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The one-time energy assistance grants of up to $150 were available to Decatur-area customers who meet low-income eligibility requirements.

Tony Brown who works for DMCO said it’s great that Ameren is willing to help people like this in need.

“A lot of times individuals don’t fall under our guidelines. We want to help them, but we aren’t able to do so. So, it’s a blessing to see Ameren help pick up that slack to help individuals, Brown said.

Ameren representatives were on hand to help customers sign up for assistance and learn strategies to reduce their energy usage and costs.