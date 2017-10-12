Springfield police arrest 2 in 2016 shooting death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says two arrests have been made in connection with the 2016 shooting death of a 19-year-old woman.

Springfield police tell WAND-TV that Roderick Gailes, 26, and Devante Taylor, 24, have been arrested in connection with the death of Alaysia Bennett.  According to court records, Gailes is facing two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and attempted armed robbery, while Taylor is facing two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Police say the shooting incident happened in the 2400 block of West Washington on December 21.  Investigators say Bennett was wounded in the shooting, and was taken to a local hospital, where she would later die from her injuries.  Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says Bennett died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation into Bennett's death is ongoing.

