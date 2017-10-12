Millikin students brewing up business

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Getting coffee at a local coffee shop in downtown Decatur just got a whole lot easier.

Blue Brew, the Millikin run coffee shop, is now open.

The business venture started with four Millikin business students launched a coffee shop at Hickory Point Back Building in downtown Decatur. During the one-week trial proved to be successful, so they decided to open a permanent location.

The grand opening was Monday morning.

Students will continue to run the business and it will give them a feel for what it’s like to run a food and drink business. They will also make all the decisions from what to sell, to how the point of sale interactions work

For more information you can visit it’s Facebook.

