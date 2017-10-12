Local hospital hosting 'Blessing of the Animals'

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital has announced it will host a "Blessing of the Animals" event Thursday evening.

Officials say the service was originally scheduled for October 5, but was postponed due to inclement weather. The blessing will take place at the St. Mary's Hospital Cancer Care Center Healing Garden, located at 1990 East Lake Shore Drive, at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring a donation of dog or cat food, which will benefit local shelters. This event is free and open to the public and all properly restrained pets.

