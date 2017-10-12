2017 Global Cardboard Challenge kicks off October 12

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Baby TALK is partnering with Midwest Fiber to host the 2017 Global Cardboard Challenge in Decatur on October 12.

The third-annual challenge is being held at Decatur Public Library from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Children ages five and younger will be able to explore their interests while collaborating with others to build cardboard objects that reflect things they imagine.

Officials say the challenge aims to teach participants critical thinking, resourcefulness, perseverance, teamwork, and other skills. In addition to building, children will receive a free book from Midwest Fiber.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information about Baby TALK programs, click here.