Man receives 64 years in prison for 2010 shooting death

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign County man convicted of first-degree murder in the 2010 shooting death of his brother has been sentenced to 64 years in prison.

Court records show that Brian Maggio, 49, received the sentence on October 12. Additionally, records show that Maggio initially entered a guilty plea in July 2011, resulting in a 35-year prison sentence. However, Maggio then changed his plea, and was subsequently found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to 65 years in prison in 2015.

Maggio will receive more than seven years credit for time previously served.

Police say Maggio was arrested in connection with the shooting death of his brother, Mark, at a Tolono IGA store in July 2010.