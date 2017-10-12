Pier dedicated to long-time boating sergeant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A pier along Lake Springfield was dedicated on Thursday.

Mayor James Lanfelder, CWLP officials, Lake Springfield groups and others came together to dedicate a new fishing pier in memorial of Bob Sayre, who passed away in February.

Sayre was a long-term CWLP Boating Sergeant and Security Officer. He was an advocate for boating safety and enjoyed Lake Springfield.

He served for 24-plus years for CWLP and helped with many events on Lake Springfield.

The pier is located at Marine Point at the end of Island Bay Lane on Lake Springfield.

Construction was made possible by from CWLP employees and retirees, Land of Lincoln Power Squadron, Sangamon County Rescue Squad, Selvaggio Steel, B&R Construction, and Menard’s. The Springfield Lake Shore Improvement Association donated a tree and plants for the area.