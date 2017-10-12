Arrest made in early morning armed robbery

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Johns Hill Park early Thursday morning.

Decatur police say officers were dispatched to Johns Hill Park at about 12:15 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery with a shot fired. Upon arriving, officers spoke with the victim, who reported that he was approached by a person wearing a stocking mask and armed with a handgun just after midnight.

Police say the victim reported that the man pointed the handgun and demanded the victim's belongings, after which a physical struggle ensued. The victim also reported that during the altercation, the gun fired in an unknown direction, and that he stabbed the suspect in the arm with a small folding knife he had. Additionally, during the fight the victim said the suspect's mask came off, and that the victim identified the suspect as Christian Peoples, 19.

Decatur police say they found Peoples near the intersection of Maffitt and Moore Streets, and that Peoples was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound. Detectives say Peoples admitted his involvement in the robbery, and attempted to show police where he disposed of the gun. However, police say the gun was not found.

Peoples is facing preliminary charges of armed robbery, armed violence, and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.