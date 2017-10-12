Local law enforcement agencies could win K9 grants

(WAND) - You could help your local law enforcement agency by nominating them to receive a grant from Aftermath.

Officials say the 2017 Aftermath K9 Grant Program aims to provide a total of $15,000 in grants to five law enforcement agencies, to help fund existing or prospective K9 programs. First place will receive $5,000, second will receive $4,000, third will receive $3,000, fourth will receive $2,000, and fifth will receive $1,000.

You can nominate your local law enforcement agency by providing the department's name, your first and last name, and email to Aftermath.

For more information about this grant program, or to nominate a department, click here.