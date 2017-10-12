South Shores Elementary students 'adopt' Decatur Police Department

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - South Shores Elementary School's fifth grade class is working to cultivate a better relationship between the community and Decatur Police Department.

School officials say the class "adopted" the Decatur Police Department as part of their service project this year. Each month, the students and police officers meet up to learn more about what police officers do.

This month, the police department brought their K9 units to the school, and also provided miniature jack-o'-lanterns for Halloween. Last month the students wrote notes of appreciation and gave coffee cozies to police officers.

