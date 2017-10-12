Decatur Alzheimer's Walk Fundraising Continues

DECATUR, IL (WAND) - Fundraising efforts for Decatur Alzheimer's Walk continue.

The recent walk in Fairview Park in Decatur drew more than 60 teams raising close to $70,000.

The Goal is $80,000. Buffalo Wild Wings in Forsyth will host an event Eat Wings, Raise Funds Monday, October 16th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

10 percent of your total bill will go to the Alzheimer's Association. You can also donate to the Association through its website.

Wand's Sean Streaty served as Honorary Chairperson for this year's walk.