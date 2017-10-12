Workers laid off, awarded severance at plant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Dozens of employees are no longer working for a medical office supply company.

Colwell Systems, a company created in 1928, operated at a plant in Champaign. The business was a division of Patterson Companies, which is based in Minnesota. Patterson recently decided to change the plant into a customer service center, according to WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette.

The move resulted in 83 layoffs, but Patterson says it awarded “generous” severance packages and outsourcing help to its former workers. A spokesperson told the newspaper that placement help is coming in a joint effort with the Illinois government.

Patterson says the Colwell facility will help people with placing dental and veterinary office supply orders. The News-Gazette says it will now serve as a “complimentary product line”.

Patterson employs about 7,000 people in total.