USDA awards $901,000 to central Illinois communities

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs are providing more than $900,000 in rural development funds to communities in four central Illinois counties.

The distribution of the funds was announced by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) on Thursday. Communities in Shelby, Menard, Edgar, and Macoupin Counties will all receive a portion of the money to help with improvements to electrical grids and water distribution systems.

We've included a list of fund recipients below:

USDA Water and Waste Disposal and Loans and Grants Program:

- Herrick (Shelby County): $540,000

- New Salem (Menard County): $255,000

- Metcalf (Edgar County): $70,000

USDA Rural Economic Development Loans and Grants Program:

- MJM Electronic Cooperative, Inc. (Macoupin County): $36,000

"Grants like these will help ensure our rural communities across Central Illinois have the resources they need to repair water systems, improve electrical grids and support local families," said Senator Duckworth.

"This federal funding will help boost communities in Shelby, Menard, Edgar, and Macoupin Counties, serving to replace water lines, improve water distribution systems, and enhance electrical grids," said Senator Durbin.