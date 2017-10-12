A candlelight to honor and remember victims of domestic violence

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A candlelight ceremony on Thursday night to honor and remember victims and survivors of domestic violence.

A single candle lit for a local 5 month old that was killed and another candle lit for survivors.

Susan Wayne is a survivor. She was abused 30 years ago. Wayne says, he lost his temper. I was choked. I was kicked. I was afraid i was not going to live truly. Wayne thought her life was over, but there was a light at the end of the dark tunnel.

Dove, is program in Macon as well as DeWitt, Moultrie and Shelby counties. Dove was able to Wayne and give her the opportunity to help other victims.

Wayne says, I want to be there and support everyone that is dealing with this and show them that there is a way out.

Dove has been able to help hundreds each year. Terri Ducy the Dove domestic violence program director, and says the fact is this (domestic violence) happens everyday, of every week, of every month.

Ducy says, Dove served 551 adults this last year and and 140 children. Dove services are free and confidential.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence they should call local law enforcement or call the Dove 24-hour hotline 217-423-2238.

