Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 8

The Friday Frenzy is new and improved! With more games, three weekly awards and two field correspondents, the show has expanded to five programming blocks and now starts at 10:05 p.m.! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they preview some of the top games leading up to Week 8's kickoff.

Don't forget to submit photos of your Friday Frenzy adventures! Whether you're tailgating or watching from the stands, send your pictures to WAND's Facebook page to be featured on the show.
 

WEEK 8 FRIDAY FRENZY SCHEDULE

GAME OF THE WEEK:
ARGENTA-OREANA @ LSA

DECATUR REGION:
ARGENTA-OREANA @ LSA (EVAN COLLINS REPORTS FROM DECATUR)
ST. TERESA @ SULLIVAN-OKAW VALLEY
CENTRAL A&M @ SHELBYVILLE
TUSCOLA @ MERIDIAN
AUBURN @ MAROA-FORSYTH
CLINTON @ WARRENSBURG-LATHAM
ARCOLA @ SANGAMON VALLEY
TAYLORVILLE @ MT. ZION
ROCHESTER @ EISENHOWER

CHAMPAIGN REGION:
LINCOLN @ MAHOMET-SEYMOUR

SPRINGFIELD REGION:
MACARTHUR @ GLENWOOD (CARYN EISERT REPORTS FROM CHATHAM)
SPRINGFIELD @ SHG
PORTA @ WILLIAMSVILLE
STAUNTON @ CARLINVILLE

EFFINGHAM COUNTY:
MATTOON @ EFFINGHAM

ON THE ROAD:
MONTICELLO @ PRAIRIE CENTRAL

