Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 8

The Friday Frenzy is new and improved! With more games, three weekly awards and two field correspondents, the show has expanded to five programming blocks and now starts at 10:05 p.m.! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they preview some of the top games leading up to Week 8's kickoff.



Don't forget to submit photos of your Friday Frenzy adventures! Whether you're tailgating or watching from the stands, send your pictures to WAND's Facebook page to be featured on the show.



WEEK 8 FRIDAY FRENZY SCHEDULE



GAME OF THE WEEK:

ARGENTA-OREANA @ LSA



DECATUR REGION:

ARGENTA-OREANA @ LSA (EVAN COLLINS REPORTS FROM DECATUR)

ST. TERESA @ SULLIVAN-OKAW VALLEY

CENTRAL A&M @ SHELBYVILLE

TUSCOLA @ MERIDIAN

AUBURN @ MAROA-FORSYTH

CLINTON @ WARRENSBURG-LATHAM

ARCOLA @ SANGAMON VALLEY

TAYLORVILLE @ MT. ZION

ROCHESTER @ EISENHOWER

CHAMPAIGN REGION:

LINCOLN @ MAHOMET-SEYMOUR



SPRINGFIELD REGION:

MACARTHUR @ GLENWOOD (CARYN EISERT REPORTS FROM CHATHAM)

SPRINGFIELD @ SHG

PORTA @ WILLIAMSVILLE

STAUNTON @ CARLINVILLE



EFFINGHAM COUNTY:

MATTOON @ EFFINGHAM



ON THE ROAD:

MONTICELLO @ PRAIRIE CENTRAL