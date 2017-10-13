Giant garage sale aiming to help provide spay, neuter services

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A giant garage sale was underway at the Macon County Fairgrounds on Friday.

The program is aiming to provide low cost spay and neuter services in the Decatur. The sale started at 7 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. and opens up again on Saturday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

A $3 bag sale will start at 3 p.m. with a free sale later in the day.

All of the leftover items will be donated to local charities. Organizers are hoping to raise $15,000. Some of the funds will also be used to provide food and other pet supplies for low income pet owners.

For more information, click here. 

